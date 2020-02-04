Report: NY Stock Exchange owner bids to buy eBay
NEW YORK — The owner of the New York Stock Exchange has made an offer to buy online marketplace eBay Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
The Journal said International Exchange Inc. is valuing eBay at more than $30 billion, compared to eBay’s value of around $28 billion before the report.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the matter who were not named.
Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange, better known as ICE, declined to comment on the report. EBay did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Activist shareholders have been pushing eBay to make some significant strategic changes, including selling off its ownership of online ticket resale site StubHub.
Shares in EBay, which is based in San Jose, California, were up more than 7% in afternoon trading. ICE’s shares slumped more than 5%.
Ralph Lauren, seeing more price stability, roars in 3Q
NEW YORK — Profits at Ralph Lauren soared in the third quarter and the high-end retailer topped almost all expectations on Wall Street by any metric.
Profit jumped from $120 million in the same period last year, to $334.1 million, with more customers buying goods at full price, rather than waiting for promotions, the company said.
Shares rose nearly 10% in early trading Tuesday.
Ralph Lauren and other retailers are facing a myriad of challenges including a trade war with China, unrest in Hong Kong. Now, a new virus in China threatens to disrupt the supply network of U.S. companies.
The New York company has temporarily closed about half of its 100 plus stores in mainland China because of the virus and is monitoring the outbreak, it said Tuesday. Less than 4% of Ralph Lauren’s total sales comes from China, the company said.
Ralph Lauren in recent years had been forced to discount a lot of the clothing its sells at department stores. The company has begun raising the average price on some of its products, 6% in the latest quarter, and it raised its spending on marketing by 16% in the quarter.
The company reported per-share earnings of $4.41, or $2.86, when removing nonrecurring events. That far exceeds the $2.45 that industry analysts were looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue of $1.75 billion was also better than expected.
Beer maker Carlsberg sees profits rise on strong sales
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish brewer Carlsberg says its 2019 net profit rose nearly 24% to 6.6 billion kroner ($977 million) on strong beer sales in major markets, but noted it had lost market share in Russian due to tough competition.
The company said Tuesday its revenue increased 5.4% to 65.9 billion kroner ($9.76 billion).
The brewer said it “delivered well” despite “experiencing a continued difficult competitive environment in Russia.” The Russian market saw low-single-digit growth and Carlsberg said it had lost market share, adding the total volumes were down by 8%.
“At the same time, we are facing a more volatile business environment including the current coronavirus outbreak in China, of which the full impact is not yet known,” the group said, adding its Chinese business continued to deliver strong performance.
CEO Cees ‘t Hart said he was “pleased with our results in 2019” and said its operating profit outlook for 2020 was “mid-single-digit percentage organic growth.”