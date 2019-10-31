WPX reports $121 million in earnings for third quarter
WPX Energy reported third-quarter earnings of $121 million on Wednesday.
The Tulsa-based exploration company’s net income for the three months ending Sept. 30 was 29 cents per diluted share, compared to a net loss of 7 million, 1 cent per diluted share, for same period in 2018.
WPX has posted year-to-date earnings of $378 million, or 89 cents per diluted share, compared to net loss of 211 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, for the same period last year.
The company reported third-quarter oil volumes of 108,600 barrels per day, which was 30 percent higher than a year ago and 11 percent higher than second-quarter 2019.
“Our value proposition at WPX, both financially and strategically, is stronger than ever because of our consistent execution,” WPX Chairman and CEO Rick Muncrief said in a statement. “We generated free cash flow in the quarter, are returning capital to shareholders ahead of schedule and are applying our technical expertise to lower costs and raise margins on barrels produced.
“All of this contributes to an exceptional outlook for the fourth quarter, 2020 and beyond, especially with improved capital efficiency, greater gas capture, lower interest expense and how we’re working to drive our leverage even lower.”
Williams’ earnings increase 71 percent in third quarter
Williams on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $220 million, a 71% increase over the same period a year ago.
The Tulsa-based pipeline posted third-quarter net income of 18 cents per diluted share, compared to 13 cents per diluted share in 2018. For the year, Williams has posted earnings of $724 million, or 60 cents per diluted shared, compared to $416 million, or 46 cents per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2018.
“Our third-quarter 2019 results show why we’re so confident in the long-term sustainability of our business,” Alan Armstrong, Williams president and CEO, said in a statement. “Even in the current challenging commodity environment, we once again delivered year-over-year growth in our key financial metrics and remain on track for our 2019 guidance.
“Compared to third-quarter 2018, our net income increased by 71% and cash flow from operations rose 15% as our demand-driven, natural gas strategy continues to drive earnings and steadily growing cash flows while maintaining strong dividend coverage.”
Survey: U.S. businesses added slim 125,000 jobs in October
BALTIMORE — U.S. businesses added a mere 125,000 jobs in October, a slowdown in hiring driven in part by job cuts in manufacturing and construction.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that hiring in September was also revised down sharply to 93,000 jobs from the initial report of 135,000 jobs. The October figure did not account for the strike by General Motors’ workers, which likely led to the loss of an additional 60,000 jobs, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.
“It’s clear that job growth continues to slow,” said Zandi, who added that it would be critical as to whether hiring stays above 100,000 a month and matches population growth or slips below that level in what would be a troubling sign for the economy.
Hiring was solid in the health care industry and among employers with more than 50 workers, but the longest economic expansion in U.S. history has limited the number of people seeking jobs and a global slowdown has weighed on the goods-producing sector.