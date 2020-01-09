Target looks to gain market share with new activewear
MINNEAPOLIS — Target is ready to launch yet another new brand — one that executives hope will help it compete with the likes of Athleta and Lululemon.
All in Motion, an activewear brand developed by Target’s in-house designers, will replace C9 by Champion, a licensed brand from Hanesbrands that Target has exclusively carried for more than 15 years.
The new brand will roll out on Target.com on Jan. 17 and will be in stores a week later.
“The team spent about two years talking to 15,000 guests across the country to understand what they’re looking for in their activewear and how to make sure Target is meeting that need,” said Courtney Foster, a Target spokeswoman. “They went on to develop this brand that has attributes that we believe are on par with premium brands but at Target prices.”
Target expects the new brand will help it gain market share in the category, she said. While she declined to break out the previous sales of C9, she said All in Motion is expected to hit $1 billion in sales in its first year.
UAW exec says he’s clean, rejects ‘scurrilous’ claims
DETROIT — The president of the United Auto Workers denied wrongdoing Thursday after a newspaper reported he’s under scrutiny in a federal investigation of union corruption.
In a letter to staff, Rory Gamble said he “absolutely never requested or received any cash or kickback” from vendors who were hired to supply union-branded clothes and trinkets.
“I would not have accepted the role of president if I couldn’t withstand the scrutiny that I knew this job would bring,” said Gamble, calling the claims “scurrilous.”
The Detroit News said investigators are looking at financial connections between a union vendor and UAW leadership.
Gamble was a UAW vice president when he was picked in December to lead the union after the resignation of Gary Jones. Jones hasn’t been charged, but his home was searched by agents last summer, and a close associate is scheduled to plead guilty to an embezzlement scheme.
Gamble is serving the balance of Jones’ term, which runs until June 2022.
Ten people with ties to the UAW have been charged in the corruption investigation; eight have pleaded guilty, including the widow of a union vice president. Three people who worked at Fiat Chrysler have been convicted.