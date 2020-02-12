Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.
The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.
Ford says if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles, the rear toe links can fracture. Toe links help keep the rear suspension stable and the tires on the pavement.
The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem in this batch of recalled vehicles.
Dealers will replace toe links on both sides with new ones that are stronger. Owners will be notified starting March 2.
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk
DETROIT — Honda is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire.
The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing. That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a plastic interior panel covering. The company has three reports of fires with no injuries.
Honda said Tuesday that owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March. Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape. If the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced.
CVS Health swings to 4Q profit, lays out leadership changes
CVS Health swung to a fourth-quarter profit and is starting the new year with a management shakeup for its largest business.
The company will replace Derica Rice with Dr. Alan Lotvin as the leader of its pharmacy benefit management segment.
CVS Health also named former Concerto Healthcare executive Alec Cunningham to lead its Aetna insurance business as it focuses more on government programs like Medicare Advantage.
CEO Larry Merlo told analysts the changes give CVS Health experienced leaders as it evolves.
CVS Health operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with more than 9,900 retail locations. Its pharmacy benefit management segment runs prescription drug plans for big clients like employers and insurers. It pulled in more than $141 billion in revenue last year.
The company said Lotvin has deep experience in that area and in working with high-cost specialty drugs that have become a growing focus for insurers and other bill payers.
CVS Health is focusing more on providing health care services and managing customer care. It added health insurance to its business mix with the 2018 purchase of the nation’s third-largest insurer, Aetna.
Its new business helped CVS Health Corp. earn $1.75 billion in the final quarter of 2019. That compares to a loss of $419 million the previous year, when the company booked a big charge from a struggling business that provides services to long-term care facilities.