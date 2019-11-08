SemGroup Corp. posts net loss of $5.5 million for third quarter
SemGroup Corp. on Thursday reported a net loss of $5.5 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter.
The Tulsa-based midstream company reported third-quarter earnings of $8.5 million, or 3 cents per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
SemGroup posted a net loss of $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.
“Our Canadian and U.S. gas businesses delivered improved quarter over quarter segment profit, offsetting the lower results in our U.S. liquids segment, which was primarily impacted by lower crude marketing margins,” SemGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner, said in a statement. “We have been actively executing on key projects and have recently completed construction of the White Cliffs NGL line conversion and the Patterson Creek expansion. The Moore Road pipeline in Houston and Smoke Lake Plant in Canada are on track to come online at the end of this year.”
In September, Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP announced it was buying SemGroup for about $5.1 billion, assuming debt and other liabilities. Conner said a shareholder vote on the proposed merger is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Tulsa Regional Chamber gets commitment to excellence award
The Tulsa Regional Chamber was honored Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
At part of its Sharing of Best Practices Conference, the Oklahoma Quality Foundation gave the chamber its 2019 award for commitment to excellence.
The award represents the third of five increasingly rigorous levels within the OQF framework, which is based on the Malcolm Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence. The chamber achieved level one in 2013 and level two in 2015.
“The Tulsa Regional Chamber is on a quality journey, and this honor represents the next step in that journey,” Justin McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the chamber, said in a statement. “One of our organizational core values is accountability, and participation in the OQF process is a primary means of holding ourselves accountable for continuous improvement.”
Estate and succession planning firm announces partnership
ConOak Partners, a Tulsa-based estate and succession planning firm, has announced a partnership with PartnersFinancial, a life insurance membership organization based in Austin, Texas.
Connie Seay founded ConOak Partners in 2010.