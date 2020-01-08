Commerce secretary to address Claremore chamber
CLAREMORE — Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workforce development, will be the featured speaker Thursday at the Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and awards luncheon.
Presented by RCB Bank, the “State of the Chamber” event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rogers State University Carolyn Taylor Center.
Individual tickets are $35. Corporate table reservations are available by calling 918-341-2818.
Gateway First Bank opens 34 mortgage centers in 2019
Jenks-based Gateway First Bank opened 34 new mortgage centers in 2019 to meet demand from local communities for home financing, the company announced.
Licensed in 40 states, Gateway First Bank now has more than 160 mortgage centers across the country.
“We are outperforming our competition and delivering for our clients faster than ever,” Stephen Curry, chairman and CEO of Gateway, said in a statement. “Our momentum is a testament to our team members’ persistent focus on hard work. I look forward to seeing Gateway continue to expand our footprint across the nation for our clients and the success of all of our team members.”
Gateway recently was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s 5,000 fastest-growing companies.
OKC couple accused of home repair fraud, embezzlement
OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter has filed a 10-count felony indictment on an Oklahoma City husband and wife accused of bilking more than $313,000 from victims.
In numerous cases Bobby and Crystal Smith, who owned Ultimate Roofing and Construction, are alleged to have requested money up-front from victims for projects they either never started or began but did not complete. In other instances, the Smiths completed the work as contracted to do but allegedly did not pay for the materials, resulting in liens being placed on victims’ residences and businesses.
Hunter said because of the “long-term pattern of fraudulent behavior by the Smiths,” more victims could emerge.
“If Oklahomans have done business with Ultimate Roofing and Construction or are trying to get in touch with the Smiths regarding work that has been contracted to them, please contact our office,” Hunter said in a statement. “We are also encouraging individuals who had work completed by the Smiths or their company to check with the county in which they live to make sure no liens have been filed on their properties.
“It’s unacceptable for individuals to build a career out of defrauding others. When they do, it is the job of law enforcement to ensure their schemes are shut down and the victims are made whole.”
Thus far, the investigation has uncovered allegations of fraud dating to August 2017.