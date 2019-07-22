Volvo recalls some 500,000 vehicles for faulty engine part
HELSINKI — Volvo Cars is recalling about half a million cars worldwide because of a faulty engine component that may in extreme cases cause a vehicle to catch fire.
The Swedish carmaker said Monday that the affected cars are 2-liter, four-cylinder diesel engines manufactured between 2014 and 2019 in the following models: S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.
Volvo said the engine inlet manifold is made of plastic and could melt due to temperature changes. Spokesman Stefan Elfstrom told Swedish news agency TT the company has noticed in its investigations that “it has led to a car fire in a few cases.”
There have been no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the fault. Volvo Cars has been owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.
Bayer to sell Dr. Scholl’s foot care business to Boston fi rm
BERLIN — German pharmaceutical and chemical company Bayer AG says U.S. investment firm Yellow Wood Partners will buy its Dr. Scholl’s foot care business for $585 million.
Bayer said Monday that the sale will enable it to “focus on building its core over-the-counter brands.” It said Yellow Wood Partners, based in Boston, will create a stand-alone company and plans to invest in all aspects of the business.
The transaction, which requires approval from competition authorities, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Dr. Scholl’s, which had sales of $234 million last year, makes insoles, inserts and a variety of foot care and treatment products.
Microsoft paying $25 million to settle corruption charges
NEW YORK — Microsoft is paying more than $25 million to settle federal corruption charges involving a bribery scheme in its Hungary office and three other foreign subsidiaries.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says Microsoft will pay about $16.6 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act involving its operations in Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Turkey.
The Justice Department says Microsoft will also pay an $8.75 million criminal fine stemming from the Hungarian bid-rigging and bribery scheme, which involved Microsoft licenses sold to government agencies and falsely recorded as discounts.
Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a letter to employees Monday that the conduct was “completely unacceptable” and involved a small number of employees. Smith is outlining changes to prevent discounts from being used for improper purposes.
FDA OKs nine generic versions of nerve pain drug Lyrica
TRENTON, N.J. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain.
The agency said Monday that it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.’s Lyrica. It is also used for seizures and fibromyalgia, a condition that causes chronic, widespread pain.
Lyrica, approved in 2004, is Pfizer’s second bestseller, with sales last year of $4.6 billion. The heavily advertised drug costs about $460 to $720 per month without insurance, depending on the pharmacy. Prices can vary widely.
Prices for generic versions range from about $140 to $370 per month, according to the drug price comparison site GoodRx.