Utility pleads guilty to causing gas blasts that killed 1 person
BOSTON — A utility company pleaded guilty Monday to causing a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes.
The president of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, Mark Kempic, entered the plea in Boston’s federal court on behalf of the company responsible for the blasts that tore through three communities in the Merrimack Valley, north of Boston, in September 2018.
As part of the plea agreement, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine for violating the Pipeline Safety Act. It’s the largest criminal fine ever imposed under the pipeline safety law.
The company said when the plea deal was announced last month that it takes full responsibility for the disaster.
Eversource has agreed to buy Columbia Gas of Massachusetts’ natural gas assets for $1.1 billion. Any profit from the sale of the company will be handed over to the federal government along with the criminal fine.
Federal investigators blamed the explosions on overpressurized gas lines, saying the company failed to account for critical pressure sensors as workers replaced century-old, cast-iron pipes in Lawrence. That omission caused high-pressure gas to flood the neighborhood’s distribution system at excessive levels.
The explosions and fires outraged the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, where thousands of homes and businesses went without gas service for weeks, and months in some cases, during the winter.
OKC-based law firm recognized by national publication
For the sixth time in eight years, Benchmark Litigation has recognized Oklahoma City-based Crowe & Dunlevy as Oklahoma Firm of the Year for 2020.
One firm per state receives this honor each year.
Benchmark Litigation is a national peer-review publication that researches and ranks litigation law firms and attorneys in North America. The publication’s selection process includes independent examination of casework and interviews with individual litigators who are asked to provide their professional opinions on peers and practitioners within their jurisdiction or practice area.
Company expands natural gas capacity with Wyoming plant
CASPER, Wyo. — An energy company completed a new Wyoming natural gas processing plant that doubles its processing capacity in the Powder River Basin.
The plant owned by Meritage Midstream ULC is capable of processing 200 million cubic feet (5.66 million cubic meters) of gas daily, The Casper Star-Tribune reported.
Colorado-based Meritage said the Steamboat I processing plant west of Douglas adds about a dozen full-time positions, while related systems feeding gas into the facility will add 15 to 20 new jobs.
The company plans to rotate equipment to minimize fuel usage and enhance run times at the facility producing both natural gas and natural gas liquids.
The location in the southern area of the Powder River Basin allows Meritage to tap a significant gas market and major roads, company President Nick Thomas said.
Meritage has 1,600 miles (2,575 kilometers) of gathering pipelines in the basin and expects its newest facility to connect to about 100 wells this year.
The company also operates the 50 Buttes processing plant complex near Gillette with a daily capacity of 180 million cubic feet.