Coldwater Creek to open in Utica Square next month
Women’s clothing and accessories retailer Coldwater Creek is coming to Utica Square next month.
The national fashion brand, which will locate in the former J. Spencer location between Evereve and Marmi, is scheduled to open Feb. 11, with a grand opening to follow at 11 a.m. Feb. 14.
“We are thrilled to have a new women’s fashion retailer in Utica Square and look forward to having Tulsans shop Coldwater Creek’s unique fashions, timeless accessories and beloved home goods,” Cassandra Montray, property manager of Utica Square, said in a statement.
Village East Apartments sells for $7.285 million
Village East Apartments, 11501 E. 22nd Place, has a new owner.
Ironwood Real Estate, LLC and Broadway Ridge, LLC, of Fort Scott, Kansas, purchased the property for $7.285 million from Michael Nelson, who with another investor had owned the property 30 years. Darla Knight and Mike Buhl of Commercial Realty Resources Co. handled the transaction.
Built in 1971, the property encompassed 186,660 square feet over 25, two-story buildings. The purchased price for the 235 units was $31,000 per unit. One single-story duplex was included in the sale.
Village East was more than 90% occupied at the time of sale.
Walgreens begins 2020 much as it ended 2019 — on sour note
Walgreens is kicking off its year much as it ended its last, with a big earnings plunge.
First-quarter net income tumbled about 25% as the drugstore chain filled fewer prescriptions than expected and continued to work through a cost-cutting program geared to produce billions in future savings.
Walgreens executives said Wednesday that the company was hurt, in part, by a difficult market in the United Kingdom, but it also generated more cash than expected, and that cost-cutting may exceed the company’s goal of $1.8 billion in annual savings by 2022.
Future savings were overshadowed by the current environment of sliding profits, however. Shares of Walgreens, a Dow component, slid more than 6%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. runs more than 18,750 stores, including nearly 9,300 in the United States.
The company and its competitors have been hurt by challenges like tighter prescription reimbursement from insurers and other payers and growing competition from online options like Amazon.com. That has eaten into sales at the front end of their stores, or the areas outside the pharmacy.