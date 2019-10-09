Job fair at ORU on Thursday to feature more than 100 employers
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is inviting the public to attend its 46th semi-annual fall job fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Event Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.
The event, one of Oklahoma’s premier job fairs, will include over 100 employers representing hundreds of employment opportunities in a wide variety of industries. Upward of 1,000 job seekers are anticipated to attend the event.
The job fair is open to the public for entry-level to high-level professionals. A pre-event session will be open to veterans beginning at 9 a.m.
Job seekers are asked to dress to impress, bring copies of their resumes and be prepared to meet face-to-face with recruiters.
Computers with online access will be provided so attendees can submit electronic applications and receive resume assistance. Parking for the event is free and is located around the ORU Mabee Center.
For more information, contact the Sapulpa American Job Center/OESC at 918-224-9430 or the Tulsa American Job Center/OESC at 918-796-1260.
Magazine says Cox Business Center is on top 20 list for North America
Cox Business Center has been named to EXHIBITOR Magazine’s “2020 Centers of Excellence” list and recognized as one of the top 20 convention centers in North America for trade shows and corporate events.
EXHIBITOR, which provides resources for trade shows and event professionals across the nation, selected Cox Business Center on five primary categories: facility and functionality, location and accommodations, service and execution, upgrades and expansions and awards and industry participation. One-fifth of the 100 entrants made the list.
“We’re honored to be selected as one of the top convention centers in North America and consider this honor to be a testament to the passionate efforts and industry expertise of our staff to ensure the best guest experiences,” Angie Teel, assistant general manager for the facility, said in a statement. “We look forward to cultivating new partnerships, hosting more national trade shows and corporate events and contributing to the growth and development of Tulsa.”
Cox Business Center is undergoing a $55 renovation that is expected to be completed in August.
Parent of Toys R Us teams up with Target to power online business
NEW YORK — The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with discounter Target Corp. to relaunch Toysrus.com, according to a joint release.
The site, which launched Tuesday, features product reviews and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.
The moves come as the first two new Toys R Us stores — one in Houston, the other in Paramus, New Jersey — will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.
Target.com will also power online sales in the new Toys R Us experiential retail stores.