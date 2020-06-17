A bottle of Aunt Jemima syrup sits on a counter Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in White Plains, New York. Quaker Oats is changing the name and marketing image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, according to media reports. A spokeswoman for Pepsico-owned Quaker Oats Company told AdWeek that it recognized Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype and that the 131-year-old name and image would be replaced on products and advertising by the fourth quarter of 2020. AP