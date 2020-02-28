AAON Inc. earnings climb 27% in 2019
AAON Inc.’s earnings increased about 27% in 2019 over the previous year.
The Tulsa-based manufacturer of heating and cooling products on Thursday posted a net income of $53.7 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $42.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in 2018.
The company’s fourth-quarter earnings rose 38%. It posted a net income of $17.2. million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in 2018.
Net sales also grew 8.2%, rising to $469.3 million last year.
“Our increase in net sales is attributable to our continuing investment in new manufacturing equipment that has allowed us to capitalize on our existing workforce as well as reorganize production resources at our Tulsa facilities,” AAON President Gary Fields said in a statement. “We are witnessing operational and financial improvements as a direct result.”
Walmart confirms it will launch rival to Amazon’s Prime
NEW YORK — Walmart is confirming that it’s developing a competitor to Amazon’s juggernaut Prime membership program.
The company declined on Thursday to offer details, but a spokeswoman said it will be called Walmart+.
News website Vox first reported the news about Walmart’s new membership program earlier Thursday and said the discounter would have certain perks that the online leader couldn’t offer. Vox says that the Bentonville, Arkansas, retailer will be publicly testing the program as soon as March.
The initiative comes as Walmart is locked in an arms race with Amazon to bring packages faster and faster to customers’ homes. Amazon’s Prime $119 per-year membership program includes such perks as unlimited next-day shipping on more than 10 million items as well as free streaming of music, TV shows and movies.
Walmart Inc. recently rolled out a program offering customers the option to pay a yearly $98 fee or a monthly $12.95 fee to receive unlimited same-day grocery deliveries from nearly 2,000 Walmart stores.
Kia recalls over 193,000 vehicles; fuel leaks a fire threat
DETROIT — Kia is recalling more than 193,000 cars and minvans in yet another move to fix nagging problems that could cause engine fires.
The largest of two U.S. recalls released by the government Thursday covers nearly 142,000 2013 and 2014 Optima midsize cars. They have 2.4-liter direct fuel injection or 2-liter direct injection turbocharged engines.
Kia says a fuel hose can deteriorate and crack due to engine heat. The hoses can leak and cause fires.
A fix is still being developed. The recall is expected to start April 16.
The second recall covers about 51,000 2011 and 2012 Sedona minivans. The fuel injector rail can crack from exposure to heat, causing a gas leak. Dealers will replace the injector part starting April 16.
No fires or injuries have been reported in either recall. But Kia has eight reports of fuel leaks in Optimas and 24 reports in Sedonas.
U.S. mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan at 3.45%
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined this week as growing concern over the economic impact of China’s viral outbreak spurred a steep downturn in global stock markets.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.45% from 3.49% last week. Rates are far below year-ago levels: the benchmark 30-year loan averaged 4.35% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage slipped to 2.95% from 2.99% last week. The slide in stock prices pushed investors to buy up U.S. Treasury securities, viewed as a safe haven in the event of an economic downturn.
The rush of investors toward U.S. government securities pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury note sharply lower. It marked a record low of 1.28% Thursday morning. Long-term mortgage rates usually follow the yield on the 10-year note.