Helmerich & Payne reports $420.5M second-quarter loss
Helmerich & Payne Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $420.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Tulsa-based company said it had a loss of $3.88 per share. Losses, adjusted for nonrecurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 1 cent per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.
The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $633.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $593.5 million.
Helmerich & Payne shares have declined 56% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined nearly 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.92, a fall of 66% in the last 12 months.
Oklahoma energy company to pay $650K to resolve lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma-based oil and gas drilling company will pay $650,000 to resolve a lawsuit filed on behalf of a fired worker and hundreds of unsuccessful job applicants who claimed they were victims of age discrimination.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity announced the settlement on Friday with Purcell-based Horizontal Well Drillers LLC.
The agency alleged in its lawsuit that the company fired a rig hand based on health information obtained from an unlawful medical exam and rejected rig hand applicants older than 40 because of their age.
“Oil rig drilling positions are physically and mentally demanding,” EEOC regional attorney Andrea Baran said in a statement. “But that doesn’t mean people over 40 can’t do them successfully.”
The company liquidated and ceased business operations in 2019, the EEOC said.
An attorney for the company, John Tucker, said the company did not admit liability as part of the agreement. He declined to comment further, saying the court documents speak for themselves.
Magellan Midstream reports net income of $287.6M for Q1
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $287.6 million.
The Tulsa-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, were $1.28 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.
The petroleum and oil storage and transportation company posted revenue of $782.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $678.7 million.
Magellan Midstream shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 34% in the last 12 months.