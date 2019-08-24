Railroad sues Oklahoma on law to limit blocked crossings
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawsuit by a Texas-based railroad seeks to overturn an Oklahoma law prohibiting trains from blocking street intersections for more than 10 minutes, with some exceptions that include letting oncoming trains pass.
The Oklahoman first reported the federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Oklahoma City by BNSF Railway Co. of Fort Worth. The lawsuit names the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the cities of Edmond and Davis.
Officials with the commission and the cities declined comment Friday, citing the pending litigation. In July, Edmond police twice and Davis police once ticketed BNSF for blocking intersections.
The lawsuit seeks preliminary and permanent injunctions to prohibit enforcement of the Oklahoma law passed this year and says U.S. law governing rail carriers supersedes any state law.
U.S. new home sales slid 12.8% in July, up 4.1% for the year
WASHINGTON — Sales of new U.S. homes fell a steep 12.8% in July, but the drop came after revisions to June sales showed the sales highest growth in 12 years.
The Commerce Department said Friday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 635,000 units. That’s down from a sharply revised upward rate of 728,000 in June. So far this year, sales have risen 4.1%, a sign that buyers are beginning to respond to lower mortgage rates.
The volatility in home sales reflects broader uncertainty in the housing market. Buyers have been eager to take advantage of wage growth and historically low mortgage rates. The average rate on a 30-year loan declined to 3.55% this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The revisions to the June figure, coupled with a rebound in existing home sales in July, according to data released by the National Association of Realtors, show sales reacting largely well to lower borrowing costs.
Pilots union announces dates for British Airways strikes
British Airways pilots will go on strike for three days next month in a long-running pay dispute with the airline.
Pilots’ union Balpa announced Friday that the pilots will strike Sept. 9, 10 and 27.
The airline lost a bid late last month in the Court of Appeals seeking a temporary injunction to prevent strikes by pilots based at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports.
The union accuses BA of making massive profits at the expense of workers who made sacrifices during hard times.
BA says the union is “destroying the travel plans of tens of thousands of our customers with this unjustifiable strike action.” The airline says it is pursuing “every avenue” to avoid industrial action.