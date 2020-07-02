Fed minutes show concerns about severity of downturn
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials last month expressed concerns about the severity of the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, saying the drop in economic activity in the spring would likely be the steepest in the post-World War II period.
The minutes of the June 9-10 discussions, which were made public Wednesday, show officials grappling with economic disruptions that had already occurred and noting the crisis was “not falling equally on all Americans.”
The minutes say that Fed officials discussed how the sharp rise in joblessness had been especially severe for lower-wage workers, women, African Americans and Hispanics.
The Fed’s policy-making committee voted 10-0 at the June meeting to keep central bank’s benchmark interest rate at a record low near zero and officials expected that it would remain at that ultra-low level through 2022.
U.S. construction spending declines 2.1% in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell 2.1% in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the May decline followed an even larger 3.5% fall in April. Construction spending was also down in March, falling 0.3%.
The construction industry has been rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and with cases rising again in many parts of the country there are concerns that construction could see further declines in coming months.
Economists, who had been expecting a slight improvement in the May activity, said the construction industry was likely to face more headwinds in coming months as the country deals with the uncertainty caused by the cornavirus.
“The data are consistent with our expectations for sharp declines in investment in the second quarter,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist for Oxford Economics.
She predicted some rebound in construction in the second half of the year but she said any overall gains would be held back by expected declines in government spending “as state and local budgets are squeezed by the pandemic.”
Construction of homes dropped 4% in May with single-family homes down 8.5% while apartment construction rose 2.3%.
Nonresidential construction declined 2.4% with office building down 1.1% and hotel construction falling 3.5%. The category that includes shopping centers fell 1.2%.
Spending on government construction projects rose 1.2% in May.
Communications Workers of America agrees to contract
AUSTIN, Texas — Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 6 has reached contract extension agreement with AT&T Southwest in early contract negotiations.
The extension will begin on April 11 and end at 11:59 p.m. Central Time on April 12, 2025. It covers 17,000 wireline employees in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
CWA District 6 and AT&T Southwest began contract extension negotiations on June 15. It includes general wage increases in each year of the contract: 3% the first year, 3% the second year, 2.5% the third year and 2.25% the fourth year.
Survey says companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels.
The payroll company ADP said Wednesday that small businesses reported the biggest increase, adding 937,000 jobs. Among industries, construction firms, restaurants and hotels, and retailers posted large gains in hiring.
Yet according to ADP’s data, the economy still has 14.3 million fewer jobs than it did in February, before the viral outbreak intensified.
“We’ve obviously got into a big hole here because of the pandemic and are just trying to claw our way out,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. Moody’s helps compile the ADP data for its monthly reports.
Still, the economy remains under pressure from the pandemic, as new spikes of the coronavirus in several southern and western states have forced some to pause their reopenings and impose new closures of bars and other businesses. That could slow hiring in the coming months.
On Thursday, the government will release the official jobs figures for June, which are projected to show that employers added 3 million jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 12.3%, down from 13.3% in May. Both those rates are among the highest the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression.
ADP does not include government jobs in its report and often diverges from the Labor Department’s data.