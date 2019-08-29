Business groups ask Trump for tariffs delay before holidays
NEW YORK — A coalition of 161 manufacturers, farmers, retailers, natural gas and oil companies as well as other business groups, has signed a letter asking President Donald Trump to postpone tariff rate increases on Chinese goods slated to take effect this year.
The letter, dated Wednesday and organized by Americans for Free Trade Coalition, comes as tariff increases are set to take effect starting Sunday, followed by further increases Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.
The group says the tariffs come right in the middle of the busy holiday period and that action is needed to protect American businesses and consumers this holiday season.
It says a large portion of holiday merchandise will still be hit by the September and October tariff increases at an even higher rate than initially anticipated.
Eco search engine sees surge in downloads as Amazon burns
NEW YORK — Can you save the rainforest from your desk? A spike in downloads for a search engine that’s contributing profits to planting trees shows people are looking for ways to help as fires rage across the Brazilian Amazon.
But experts say that while such efforts won’t hurt, there are better ways to contribute.
Ecosia, a search engine founded in 2009, works with about 20 tree-planting organizations around the world in hopes of planting a billion trees by 2020. The Berlin-based company has pledged to plant an additional 2 million trees in Brazil in response to the fires.
Ecosia uses Microsoft Bing’s search engine technology and sells ads just like many other tech companies. But instead of rewarding mostly shareholders, the company said it is contributing 80% of its profits to tree-planting efforts and keeping just a small amount for itself. The company estimates it can plant one tree for every 45 searches that people do.
Marriott banning little shampoo bottles by 2020
It could be lights out for tiny toiletries.
Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel chain, said Wednesday it will eliminate small plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel from its hotel rooms worldwide by December 2020. They’ll be replaced with larger bottles or wall-mounted dispensers, depending on the hotel.
The move follows a similar announcement last month by IHG, which owns Holiday Inn, Kimpton and other brands. IHG said it will eliminate about 200 million tiny bottles each year by 2021. Last year, Walt Disney Co. said it would replace small plastic shampoo bottles at its resorts and on its cruise ships. Many smaller companies, like the five Soneva Resorts in Thailand and the Maldives, have also ditched plastic bottles.
Marriott has more than 7,000 hotels in 131 countries under 30 brands, ranging from SpringHill Suites and Residence Inn to Sheraton and Ritz-Carlton. It says it will be eliminating about 500 million small bottles each year, or 1.7 million pounds of plastic.