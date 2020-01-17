BA’s American Hatfield announces final day will be Saturday
A Broken Arrow candle and home goods store has announced on Facebook that Saturday will be its last day of business.
Established in 2012, American Hatfield will be offering 50% discounts during its final days.
Payless ShoeSource emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
NEW YORK — Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets.
The Topeka, Kansas-based company said Thursday it wants to reinvigorate its largest business unit, Latin America,
It will also relaunch its U.S. e-commerce site and open some stores in the U.S. but did not offer specific details.
Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and shuttered the remaining 2,000-plus stores in North America.
The latest bankruptcy filing didn’t affect its 710 franchises or stores in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
The chain filed for Chapter 11 for the first time in April 2017.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates edge up; 30-year loan at 3.65%
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose slightly last week after financial markets that had been roiled by the U.S.-Iran conflict stabilized.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.65% from 3.64% last week. The benchmark rate was 4.45% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage increased to 3.09% from 3.07% last week.
Loan rates regained the stability they’ve shown in recent months, buttressed by positive economic data, a strong job market, and improved sentiment in the housing market, which saw a slowdown early last year.
Confident consumers lift U.S. retail sales in December
WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, evidence that Americans were willing to spend during the winter holidays after a sluggish November.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that retail sales increased 0.3% in December from the previous month. Excluding sales at car dealers and gas stations, sales rose 0.5%, the best in five months.
Low unemployment and widespread hiring are fueling consumer confidence. Shoppers have become the primary driver of the economy’s growth as businesses have reined in their investment in machinery and equipment and exports have slowed.
Still, economists said the positive December figures were partially offset by downward revisions to October and November sales. That suggests consumer spending likely grew more slowly in the final three months of last year than previously expected.
“The December numbers look good in isolation, but they are tempered by downward revisions to prior data,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.