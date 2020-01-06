Mercedes recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off
NEW YORK — Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles’ sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards.
The cars include the Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011. All four vehicles came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate, resulting in the sunroof detaching from the car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after Feb. 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.
United seeks use of 24 more gates after Denver expansion
DENVER — United Airlines, the biggest carrier at Denver International Airport, seeks to use an additional 24 gates, including 13 being added as part of a $1.5 billion expansion project.
The airport has asked the Denver City Council to approve a lease amendment to include the additional gates.
United officials want the airline to use 12 new gates and 11 existing ones on Concourse A. The airline also seeks a new gate on Concourse B as soon as this year, United officials told The Denver Post on Friday.
“Denver is the fastest-growing hub in our network and most successful hub in our network. Geographically, we are very well positioned,” said Steve Jaquith, a vice president with United who runs its Denver hub.
The airline currently leases 66 gates on Concourse B, 11 on Concourse A and one on Concourse C.
Under the plan, some of the smaller gates used for 50-to-70-seat United Express flights would be converted for use by larger aircraft, allowing a significant increase in flight traffic.
United departures from Denver could jump from about 500 per day now to 700 per day by 2025, Jaquith said.
United accounted for 44% of the airport’s traffic in 2019. Denver-based Frontier Airlines and fellow budget carrier Southwest Airlines, out of Dallas, also operate hubs at the airport.
Hallmark cutting about 400 jobs, mostly in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark Cards Inc. will cut about 400 jobs worldwide, including 325 at its headquarters of Kansas City, Missouri, the company said Monday.
Hallmark will offer buyouts before turning to layoffs. The company said affected workers will receive severance pay and assistance as they seek new jobs.
CEO Mike Perry said the “rapidly evolving retail and consumer environments” requires the company to transform the way it does business.
“The way people shop and the competitive dynamics in the marketplace are changing at a pace and at a degree that is having a significant impact on our businesses,” Perry said in a statement.
Hallmark employs about 3,400 people in Kansas City and 30,000 people worldwide. In addition to greeting cards, it owns the Hallmark Channel on cable TV, Hallmark Gold Crown stores, the Crayola brand of art supplies, and a real estate development company that oversees Kansas City’s Crown Center complex, where the headquarters is located.
The privately operated company said in a news release that it “saw positive performance across the enterprise in 2019.”
