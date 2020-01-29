Facebook reports 4Q profit, user growth despite challenges
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook had a strong fourth quarter as it made more money on advertising and added more users despite challenges around regulation, privacy and efforts to fight election interference.
Profit and revenue both handily surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.
Facebook said that about 2.89 billion people use at least one of its services — Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger — each month. About 2.26 billion people use at least one every day. The Menlo Park, California, company said its main service had 2.5 billion monthly users at the end of the year, up 8% from a year earlier.
“This is a company that has shown that it can withstand ongoing criticism of its practices and yet still pull out gains in both revenue and users,” said eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson.
Facebook is under growing regulatory scrutiny around the world. In the U.S., it faces several government investigations for alleged anti-competitive behavior. Last August, it was fined $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission for privacy violations, the largest FTC fine ever for a tech company.
Amid ongoing criticism about how Facebook handles the private data of its users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company was shifting course for a more “privacy-focused” future. This includes emphasizing small-group and private communication, though details are still scant.
It’s not clear if this privacy focus will mean anything for how ads on Facebook are targeted, which has always been among the chief concerns for privacy advocates.
Microsoft plows ahead in cloud computing business growth
Microsoft on Wednesday gave another solid quarterly report card to Wall Street, as it plows ahead in selling its cloud computing services to big businesses and the government.
The company reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $11.6 billion, up 36% from the same period last year.
Net income of $1.51 per share beat Wall Street expectations.
The software maker posted revenue of $36.9 billion in the October-December period, up 14% from last year and also beating forecasts.
Analysts polled by FactSet expected Microsoft to earn $1.32 per share on revenue of $35.7 billion for the October-December quarter. They are predicting a forecast of $1.24 in earnings per share on revenue of $34.1 billion for the January-March quarter.
Grounded jet sends Boeing to first annual loss in two decades
Boeing, an icon of American manufacturing, suffered its first annual financial loss in more than two decades while the cost of fixing its marquee aircraft after two deadly crashes soared to more than $18 billion.
New CEO David Calhoun on Wednesday stood by his estimate that regulators will certify changes Boeing is making to the 737 Max by mid-year.
Calhoun criticized the company’s prior leadership for not immediately disclosing a trove of damning internal communications that raised safety questions about the Max. He promised to be more transparent.
“I have to restore trust, confidence and faith in the Boeing Co.,” he told Wall Street analysts.
Boeing reported a loss of $1 billion in the fourth quarter as revenue plunged 37% due to the grounding of the Max. The company suspended deliveries of the plane last spring and hadn’t expected the stoppage to last this long.
The company lost $636 million for all 2019, compared with a profit of nearly $10.5 billion in 2018. It was the first annual loss since 1997, when Boeing was roiled by parts shortages, production delays, and expenses from merging with McDonnell Douglas.
McDonald’s ends tumultuous year with record sales mark
McDonald’s wrapped up a tumultuous year on a high note after the company’s CEO was ousted in November.
The burger giant said Wednesday it surpassed $100 billion in annual sales for the first time, and notched its highest same-store sales in more than a decade, with growth in all of its global regions.
Even as the Chicago company puts a rocky year behind it, potential hurdles have already emerged in 2020.
McDonald’s new President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said McDonald’s has closed several hundred restaurants in China because of the new coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases jumped to 5,974 Wednesday, surpassing the 5,327 in mainland China during the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.
Kempczinski said 3,000 restaurants remain open in China, including some that are feeding health care workers. He said the outbreak is worrisome, but China only accounts for 4-5% of the company’s systemwide revenue. That’s less exposure than Starbucks, which said Tuesday that 10% of its revenue comes from China.
UPS to add 1,500 rural pickup-drop-off locations by year-end
NEW YORK — Package delivery giant United Parcel Service Inc. is moving further into rural areas that are underserved in the era of e-commerce.
The Atlanta-based company said Wednesday it’s adding 1,500 pickup and drop-off locations at small businesses primarily located in rural cities and towns across the U.S. by year-end. It’s through its Access Point program, where UPS pays local merchants a small fee to act as a package pickup location. The move will increase those locations to more than 22,000 this year. The initiative is part of an overall strategy by UPS to respond to the growth of online shopping and pressures for speedy delivery and returns.
With this move, 92% of the U.S. population will be within 5 miles of a UPS Access Point location. Robin Hooker, UPS’s director of global product innovation, told the AP that the expanded locations will give shoppers more control of picking and sending packages, while small businesses benefit from increased customer traffic in their stores.