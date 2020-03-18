With the current threat of COVID-19, the Tulsa World has restricted access to personnel only at its main office, 315 S. Boulder Ave.
Due to this action, we are unable to continue our popular “Blazing Hot Bingo” games at this time. Effective immediately, the Tulsa World is canceling the bingo game through the end of April.
We will not have a drawing for winners in March and April.
We will review the continuation of the game, depending on the COVID-19 threat in mid-April and consider bringing back bingo in May.
No bingo numbers will be published starting Thursday through April 30.
Thank you for your patience during these trying times.