The Oklahoma Film + Music Office named BOK Center to be the final inductee for 2019 into the Rhythm & Routes Oklahoma Music Trail, which is a virtual platform honoring Oklahoma’s rich musical heritage.
BOK Center is among artists and other venues to be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Trail, such as: Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, All American Rejects, Gene Autry and Cain’s Ballroom.
In 2014, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, along with the leadership and support of current Secretary of Tourism and Branding, Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, and the original stakeholders including former Secretary of Commerce and Tourism, Deby Snodgrass, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Historical Society, OK POP, BancFirst and many other music industry folks and tourism experts, launched the exclusive website that is Oklahoma Music Trail. The Oklahoma Music Trail encourages travelers to explore the people and places that inspired Oklahoma’s musical roots.
BOK Center had the honor to host many of the Oklahoma Music Trail inductees throughout the venue’s 11 year history. This lengthy list includes: Kings of Leon, Hanson, Leon Russell, Mercy Me, Reba McEntire, Ronnie Dunn, Toby Keith, Vince Gill, St Vincent, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Garth Brooks, who played seven sold-out shows in 2015, Blake Shelton, who was apart of the arena’s “10 for 10” anniversary concert series in 2018, and Carrie Underwood, who will perform her fifth show at BOK Center on Oct. 24.
“To be inducted into Rhythm & Routes: Oklahoma Music Trail is an incredible honor for our venue,” said Casey Sparks BOK Center general manager. “There are many notable inductees on the list that showcase Oklahoma’s rich musical heritage and we’re proud to be a part of that and that we’re able to help enhance the musical culture of Tulsa.”