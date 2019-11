Workers are suspended from the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa while cleaning it Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Inside, the arena will see hockey action as the Tulsa Oilers take on the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. Friday and the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. For ticket information, go to tulsaoilers.com. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World