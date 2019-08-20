If Lin-Manuel Miranda hadn’t thought that an 818-page book about a fellow most people know simply as the face on the $10 bill would make for proper beach reading, one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time might never have happened.
In 2009, Miranda was taking a break from his Tony Award-winning show “In the Heights” and, while on holiday, began reading Ron Cherow’s “Alexander Hamilton,” which traced how an illegitimate native of the West Indies grew to become one of the most dynamic and multifaceted of the Founding Fathers of the United States, creating the country’s financial system and serving as the country’s first Secretary of the Treasury, only to be killed in a duel at the age of 49.
Miranda was only a few chapters into Chernow’s tome before he began thinking that Hamilton’s life had musical possibilities. He was so inspired that, just a few months later, when he was scheduled to perform music from “In the Heights” at the White House, Miranda instead performed an early version of what would become the opening number of “Hamilton.”
Six years later, “Hamilton” had its world premiere Off-Broadway, before transferring to Broadway, where it continues to play to sold-out houses.
The score is a melting pot of musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, combined with a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography, which emphasizes how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century.
It was such an innovative creation that “Hamilton” swept the 2015 Tony Awards, winning 11 of the 16 awards for which it was nominated, including Best Musical.
The second national tour of “Hamilton” opened Tuesday in Tulsa to close out Celebrity Attractions’ 2018-2019 season.