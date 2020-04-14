BTW cornerback Parker narrows college list
Booker T Washington cornerback Keuan Parker has eliminated over half of his college football offers.
Parker, a junior, announced Monday in a tweet his top choices, which included Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Baylor, Michigan State and SMU.
Parker, listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, is a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports and Rivals.
Daniels down to 12
Beggs safety Kendal Daniels announced Tuesday via Twitter his top 12 college choice. The dozen are Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Arkansas, Georgia and LSU.
Daniels, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior, is a four-star recruit and third-best recruit in the state, according to 247Sports, in the class of 2021. Rivals has Daniels listed as a three-star recruit and fifth-best prospect in Oklahoma.