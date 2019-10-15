The cult-favorite crime film "The Boondock Saints" will screen at Circle Cinema next week as a 20th anniversary showing, and with filmmaker Troy Duffy in attendance.
The event is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the arthouse theater, with a meet-and-greet with Duffy limited to 20 people, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and with those tickets priced at $35.
All other tickets are $25 to attend the screening and stay afterward, when Duffy will take part in a Q-and-A session moderated by Tulsa filmmaker/music supervisor Chebon Markham.
Tickets are available at circlecinema.org.
The 1999 film starred Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery as a pair of Boston brothers who kill some mobsters, but then are released as heroes. This pushes them into a violent crusade cleaning up the streets of Beantown.
A sequel, "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day," was released in 2009.