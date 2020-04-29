Booker T. Washington guards Bryce Thompson and Trey Phipps have been selected to the Large East team for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Games scheduled July 30 at Mabee Center.
Memorial also has two players on the Large East -- Kavon Key and Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch.
Besides Thompson and Phipps, two other players were chosen from the Frontier Valley Conference -- Sand Springs' Davon Richardson and Jenks' Anfernee Nelson.
Other Large East selections are Edison's Mason Alexander, Holland Hall's Brock Davis, Fort Gibson's Conner Calavan and Broken Bow's Josh Jones.
Washington also has an alternate, Jalen Breath. Union has two on the 10-player alternate list -- Nehemiah Boykins and Seth Chargois. Other Large East alternates include Central's BJ Jefferson, Collinsville's Ethan Cole, Metro Christian's Caden Hale, Tahlequah's Jaxon Jones and Oologah's Konner Davis.
Selections for the Small East, Large West and Small West boys basketball teams will be announced later.
Gallery: OCA All-State Large East boys basketball selections and alternates
Bryce Thompson, Booker T. Washington
Trey Phipps, Booker T. Washington
Josh Jones, Broken Bow
Mason Alexander, Edison
Conner Calavan, Fort Gibson
Brock Davis, Holland Hall
Anfernee Nelson, Jenks
Kavon Key, Memorial
Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Memorial
Davon Richardson, Sand Springs
Alternate: Jalen Breath, Booker T. Washington
Alternate: BJ Jefferson, Central
Alternate: Ethan Cole, Collinsville
Alternate: Caden Hale, Metro Christian
Alternate: Konner Davis, Oologah
Alternate: Jaxon Jones, Tahlequah
Alternate: Nehemiah Boykins, Union
Alternate: Seth Chargois, Union
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports