1. Del City (5A, 24-1)
Coach Lenny Hatchett’s Eagles, No. 4 overall last year, won the Tournament of Champions with victories over Class A state champion Garber, 5A No. 2 Memorial and 6A No. 1 Booker T. Washington. Ended season with 11 consecutive wins after a loss that was later avenged to 5A No. 3 MWC Carl Albert. Defeated Midwest City. Won three playoff games by an average of 53.3 points, scoring 100 points twice.
2. Booker T. Washington (6A, 20-5)
The Hornets, who were No. 1 overall last year and with the best guard combination in the state with Bryce Thompson and Trey Phipps, won their last 12. Coach Conley Phipps’ team only lost twice to Oklahoma teams — to Del City and in overtime to 6A state qualifier Sand Springs, which lost twice to the Hornets. Went a combined 3-0 against 6A state qualifiers Jenks and Union. Defeated 4A No. 2 OKC Heritage Hall and Class B champion Duke.
3. Midwest City (6A, 22-3)
Dewayne Bradley’s last of 12 seasons as the Bombers’ coach ended with nine consecutive wins. Bradley will coach at Noble next season. Midwest City’s three losses were by a combined seven points, including 61-59 to Del City. Split two close games with 6A No. 6 Edmond Memorial and swept two from 5A No. 3 MWC Carl Albert.
4. Memorial (5A, 22-4)
The Chargers, No. 2 overall last year, qualified for their eighth consecutive state tournament — with five titles during that span. Coach Bobby Allison’s team won 13 of its last 14 games, including two wins over 5A No. 5 Edison and a win over 5A No. 3 MWC Carl Albert. Defeated 4A No. 2 OKC Heritage Hall in the Tournament of Champions.
5. Kingfisher (4A, 26-1)
After being No. 3 overall last year, coach Jared Reese’s Yellowjackets, with World All-Staters Bijan Cortes and Matthew Stone, had a 47-game winning streak snapped by Bethany in an area final. Kingfisher defeated Bethany earlier in the season. The Yellowjackets’ smallest winning margin was eight points.
6. OKC Heritage Hall (4A, 20-5)
Coach Chris Hamilton’s Chargers, with two-time World All-State junior Trey Alexander, went 3-0 against 3A No. 1 OKC Millwood, 2-0 against state qualifiers MWC Carl Albert and Ada, and defeated Union. Lost to Washington, Memorial, 3A state qualifier Crossings Christian and two non-OSSAA teams.
7. Union (6A, 21-5)
Rudy Garcia led the Redskins to their 21st state tournament berth in his 25th season as coach. Union ended with 10 consecutive wins. All of the Redskins’ losses were to state qualifiers — Washington, Sand Springs, OKC Heritage Hall and twice to Jenks, a team it later defeated twice.
8. Southmoore (6A, 22-4)
Coach Tim Stogsdill’s SaberCats returned four starters, including World All-Staters Jordan Thompson and Sam Godwin, from a team that narrowly lost to Washington in last year’s semifinals. Defeated state qualifiers Edmond Memorial and MWC Carl Albert.
9. Jenks (6A, 21-5)
Coach Clay Martin’s Trojans qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2015. Jenks swept two games from Green Country champion Webster. All of the Trojans’ losses were to 6A state qualifiers — Washington (twice) and they went 2-2 against Union and 1-1 against Sand Springs.
10. Webster (4A, 23-5)
After being picked by many to finish fourth, coach Scott Bowman’s Warriors won the Green Country Conference — their first conference title since 1992. Won 13 of their last 14, including a victory over Memorial. Three losses were against 6A teams, and they split with 5A state qualifier Edison.
11. Sand Springs (6A, 19-7)
Coach Eric Savage’s Sandites defeated the 6A East’s top three seeds — Washington, Jenks and Union. The Sandites qualified for state despite losing two of their top six players to season-ending injuries.
12. Holland Hall (4A, 23-3)
Coach Teddy Owens’ Dutch only lost twice, both narrowly, against state teams — at Bethany (which ended Kingfisher’s winning streak) and split with 2A state qualifier Rejoice Christian.