The following was information and data were published on the America’s Health Rankings website. Suicide numbers were defined as the age-adjusted number of deaths due to intentional self-harm per 100,000 population. The data is from the CDC WONDER Online Database, Underlying Cause of Death and Multiple Cause of Death files, 2016.
Based on the 2016 National Vital Statistics System data, the age-adjusted national suicide rate was 13.9 per 100,000 population. Nationally, the suicide rate has increased 25.4 percent from 1999-2016, with nearly every state in the U.S. experiencing increases. In 2016, there were more than 44,965 deaths by suicide, which made suicide the 10th-leading cause of death in the US. Firearms were involved in nearly half of all suicides in 2016 and there more than twice as many deaths by suicide than homicide.
According to the research, 1.3 million adults attempted suicide within the past year. Suicide cost society an estimated $50.8 billion in medical and lost work costs in 2013.
Who is affected?
Health factors such as mental health disorders and/or a substance use disorder are the most significant risk factors for suicidal behaviors. In addition, environmental factors such as stressful life events and access to lethal means like firearms or drugs can increase risk of suicide. Previous suicide attempts and family history of suicide are also risk factors.
Suicide rates were higher among the following populations in 2016
• Males: Based on our analysis of 2016 National Vital Statistics System data, the suicide rate among males was 22.2 deaths per 100,000, compared with 6.2 among women. Across all age groups, white males account for seven out of 10 suicides.
• American Indian/Alaskan Natives and whites: American Indian/Alaskan Native males have the highest suicide rate in the United States with 32.8 suicides per 100,000, followed by non-Hispanic white males with 26.5 suicides per 100,000. Among females, American Indian/Alaska Natives have the highest rate followed by non-Hispanic whites (10.2 and 7.9 per 100,000, respectively). Suicide rates among Hispanics, blacks, and Asian/Pacific Islanders are at least two times lower than American Indian/Alaska Natives and whites among both genders.
• Older adults: By age and gender, the highest suicide rate was among males aged 65 and older with 32.3 deaths per 100,000, followed by males aged 45 to 54 with 29.2 deaths per 100,000. Among females, this age group had the highest rate (10.3 deaths per 100,000), followed by those aged 55 to 64 (9.4 deaths per 100,000).
• Veterans: Suicide rates among veterans were 1.5 times greater than non-veterans, after adjusting for age and gender in 2016.
• Those living in rural areas: Suicide rates are higher in rural communities compared with urban areas.
What works?
Suicide may be prevented through strategies that empower individuals, families and communities, including:
• Improving clinical and community preventive services
• Enhancing treatment and support service
• Bolstering surveillance, research and evaluation of existing programs
Evidence from studies over the past two decades show a strong association between the presence of a firearm in the home and an increased risk of suicide for the gun owner and the gun owner’s spouse and children.[4,5,6] Recommendations for families worried about a family member include reducing access to firearms, lethal doses of medications and alcohol in the home.
Resources and effective evidence-based prevention strategies can be found through the Suicide Prevention Resource Center. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK, or 1-800-273-8255) and the Crisis Text Line (Text 741-741) are available around the clock for support and resources.
Goals
Reducing the suicide rate by 10 percent from 11.3 suicides per 100,000 in 2007 to 10.2 suicides per 100,000 in 2020 is a Healthy People 2020 leading health indicator. Reducing suicide attempts among adolescents by 10 percent is another Healthy People 2020 objective.
Suicide numbers in Oklahoma
35.2
Among genders, 35.4 males per 100,000 population committed suicide in Oklahoma. Female suicides in Oklahoma were 8.4 per 100,000 people.
28.1
Suicide deaths in Oklahoma increased 28.1 percent from 2012 to 2018.
23.2
Among ethnicities, whites in Oklahoma had the highest rate of suicide at 23.2 per 100,000. The second highest number was American Indian/Alaskan Native at 20.5.
21.4
Oklahoma averaged 21.4 suicide deaths per 100,000 people in 2018. The national average reported in 2018 was 13.9.