Each year in the United States, more than 245,000 women get breast cancer, and more than 40,000 women die from the disease. –CDC
About 10% of all new cases of breast cancer in the United States are found in women younger than 45 years of age. –CDC
1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. –NBCF
There are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. –NBCF
Female breast cancer represents 15.2% of all new cancer cases in the U.S. –NBCF
On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. –NBCF
CDC: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NBCF: National Breast Cancer Foundation