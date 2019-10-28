Each year in the United States, more than 245,000 women get breast cancer, and more than 40,000 women die from the disease. –CDC

About 10% of all new cases of breast cancer in the United States are found in women younger than 45 years of age. –CDC

1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. –NBCF

There are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. –NBCF

Female breast cancer represents 15.2% of all new cancer cases in the U.S. –NBCF

On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. –NBCF

CDC: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

NBCF: National Breast Cancer Foundation

Tags