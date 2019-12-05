It sounded like a good idea, almost 50 years ago.
In 1973, we had emerged from Vietnam and President Richard Nixon terminated the draft by executive order. Although the Selective Service Act of 1940 remained on the books, the announcement was met with delight and relief by those who were the most directly affected.
Army recruiting became a major challenge. Congress increased allowance, salaries and re-enlistment bonuses and in the ensuing decades, the volunteer army developed into a highly professional and disciplined fighting force.
Initially, the 1970s were dismal. Drug use and discipline issues ran rampant in the United States and on overseas bases. With the turn of the decade and the election of a new administration, the Army began to change for the better.
As the Army’s ranks began to fill with volunteers, morale and discipline improved markedly. Those who volunteered were highly motivated and willing to take on difficult missions. As the years passed, new challenges arose in Grenada, Panama, Somalia, Bosnia, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan; during which the volunteer Army became a world-class fighting force.
When Nixon terminated the draft, he had no way of knowing it, but his action created time bombs yet to be addressed. Almost half a century later, two generations have grown up convinced that they have no duty or obligation to defend the country, as long as the recruiters can find others who will do the fighting for them.
For the Army, finding recruits has not been easy. Decades of soldiers have been perceived as bearing the brunt of conflict. It is the only service that has been consistently failing to achieve its recruitment goals.
Since 1973, because of various legislative acts and court decisions addressing equal rights, if the country ever has to re-establish the draft, it will not be confined to men. Properly assigned women can do many of the same functions as men: however, any effort to establish an all-male draft would be dragged through the court system to determine its constitutionality, as at critical times when the country could ill afford it.
Finally, the volunteer Army is reaching a saturation point in terms of running out of potential recruits. In a nation of 320 million, it is estimated that there are about 30 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 24. Of that group, about 12 million can’t pass the academic requirements for military services. In the remaining 18 million, 11 million are ineligible due to drug use, alcoholism, criminal records, or physical or psychological disabilities. Among the remaining 7 million, given the present healthy expanding economy, only 5% are willing to consider enlisting.
That leaves 350,000 eligible men and women. But half of all parents are opposed to their children joining the armed forces. Therefore, in a nation of 320 million, only 175,000 are available. If every single potential recruit enlists, it would still leave the services 75,000 short of the quarter million needed each year to make up for those discharged on an annual basis.
In a total force of about 2 million in uniform, (active duty, National Guard and reserves), less than 1% of Americans defend this country. In round numbers, one American in uniform is defending 99 others.
But this is peacetime.
Our troops landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in December 1990, in preparation for Desert Storm. On the edge of the airport was a warehouse that had 40,000 body bags in anticipation of possible casualties since we were going up against the fourth largest army in the world. During the 42 days of Desert Storm, which resulted in the liberation of Kuwait, we lost 219 men and seven women, 154 from combat and 65 in accidents. Is there anyone who thinks that we would still be solely dependent on a volunteer Army if thousands of those body bags arrived at Dover, Delaware, under the glare of the media’s attention?
In ancient Rome, the sons of the city were excused from military service. The Roman Senate adopted the policy because it was politically popular, especially among the royalty. They rationalized that there was no reason why the sons of Rome should serve in the legions, as long as the empire could afford to pay mercenaries from the outlying provinces.
That policy lasted until the day the Gauls and Visigoths showed up at the city’s gates. Rome suddenly realized that it had no mercenaries left. All it had was a city full of “sons of Rome,” who were not trained, equipped or capable of defending the city. Rome was sacked and the Dark Ages descended on Western civilization for the next thousand years.
Are we ignoring the lessons of history just because it’s popular to do so?
Ed Wheeler, a retired Oklahoma National Guard brigadier general, lives in Tulsa.