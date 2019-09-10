BAstandoff

Broken Arrow police and U.S. Marshals are in a standoff with an armed and barricaded 44-year-old man in the 4500 block of west Madison Street. He is reportedly wanted on a federal felony warrant for firearms possession and ran back into the home after marshals arrived.

BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service are in a standoff with an armed and barricaded person near 71st Street and Garnett Road.

A 44-year-old man ran into a house in the 4500 block of West Madison Street and barricaded himself after U.S. marshals made contact with him to serve a felony warrant for firearms possession, Officer Christopher Walker said.

BAPD's Special Operations Team was activated after the standoff began about 4:15 p.m. 

