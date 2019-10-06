For the first time in its nearly 30-year history, BooHaHa will not feature its vibrant parade through Brookside.
Event officials recently announced on Facebook that increasing costs to facilitate the parade along Peoria Avenue were “impractical” after discussions with the Brookside Business Association.
“The cost of having Peoria shut down, the renting of handicap-accessible portable toilets, renting hand-washing stations, paying for TPD service to control traffic, buying hundreds of pounds of candy, and all the other aspects of putting on a parade made it impractical this year,” a Facebook post read.
Event organizers maintained that “the parade is not gone forever,” but they were not able to accommodate it financially.
“Because the cost of hosting the parade is becoming prohibitively expensive and because the impact to both residents and businesses is quite tremendous throughout the entirety of the day, the Brookside Business Association has decided to take the best parts of BooHaHa and focus on making the whole morning better than ever,” officials said.
The 29th annual BooHaHa celebration will take place on Oct. 26.
What will be new are special “Entertainment Zones” to showcase many of Tulsa’s popular businesses and clubs in the area, officials said.
Businesses along Brookside are also encouraged to continue the tradition of giving treats and prizes to children and trick-or-treaters.
BooHaHa will begin near the Myers-Duren Harley Davidson and end near 31st Street. There will be six Kids’ Zones along Peoria Avenue to include candy, costume contests, face painting and many other family activities.
