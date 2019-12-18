Housing starts for Tulsa area decline 8% for November
Tulsa-area home construction in November dropped 8% over the same month a year ago.
A total of 194 houses began in November, 17 fewer than in 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
Broken Arrow led all cities with 52 starts in November. Tulsa had 30 and unincorporated Wagoner County 24.
For the year, new construction is up about 5.8%, going from 2,461 last year to 2,849 this year. Broken Arrow tops year-to-date starts with 541, followed by Tulsa with 536 and unincorporated Wagoner County with 393.
Modest rally for stocks is mostly gone by the closing bell
A last-minute burst of selling pulled the major U.S. stock indexes mostly lower Wednesday, ending the market’s five-day winning streak.
The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with tiny losses that left them just below their all-time highs set a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite eked out a slight gain, giving it its fifth-straight record high.
Trading was listless most of the day in the absence of major new economic data and only a few corporate earnings reports for investors to mull over. Stocks have jumped recently on optimism around a “Phase 1” trade deal announced last week between the United States and China, among other factors. But after five straight days of gains, the S&P 500 had less fuel to push higher.
“The market doesn’t seem like it’s stretched, so it’s not surprising that we’re seeing it kind of slowly moving up higher,” said Veronica Willis, investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “But I would not be surprised to see a little bit of profit-taking as we’re getting these record highs.”
Losses in banks, industrial stocks, household goods makers and technology companies helped pull the market lower. They offset gains in real estate, communication services, health care and elsewhere in the market.
Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot merger could bring more clean vehicles
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agreed Wednesday to merge into a single company that will become the world’s fourth-largest automaker, a giant that could bring consumers a wider variety of cleaner vehicles at a faster pace, including more powered by electricity.
The boards of the two companies signed the deal to achieve what neither was good at alone: conquering the challenges of stricter emission rules and navigating the transition to battery-powered and autonomous vehicles.
The new company, which doesn’t yet have a name, will be led by Peugeot’s cost-cutting CEO Carlos Tavares. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley will stay on, though it was unclear in what capacity and for how long.
For consumers, the agreement will give Fiat Chrysler access to “multi-energy platforms” already developed by Peugeot, including electric vehicles, Manley said.
“That obviously increases choice and improves overall fleet performance from a CO2 perspective,” he said. “In any competitive environment, you win because you offer your customers great value.”
New York Life to spend $6.3 billion on the insurer Cigna
New York Life will spend more than $6 billion in cash to acquire the group life and disability coverage business of the insurer Cigna.
New York Life said Wednesday that the deal will add millions of customers to its business. Cigna Corp. gets a significant amount of cash that it will use to buy back stock and pare its debt, among other things.
New York Life has been in the life insurance business for more than 174 years, making it one of the nation’s oldest. The company is owned by policy holders and does not trade publicly.
The deal is expected to close in next year’s third quarter.
Cigna covers more than 17 million people as one of the nation’s largest health insurers. Like its competitors, it has been focusing its business more on managing patient care and improving the health of its customers instead of just waiting to pay the bills for care as they come in.