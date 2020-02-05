New 20-year bond will be auctioned on quarterly basis
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department says its new 20-year bond, which it is introducing to help finance budget deficits projected to top $1 trillion over the next decade, will be offered on a quarterly basis in the months of February, May, August and November.
The Treasury Department said Wednesday that it still planned to begin auctioning the 20-year bond in the first half of this year but has not made a final decision on a date. Market analysts are expecting that the first auction will occur in May.
Treasury officials said they were considering a recommendation from primary bond dealers to auction the bonds in a range of $10 billion to $13 billion each quarter. Officials said they will announce the size of the auctions and further details in May.
Treasury announced last month that it was bringing back the 20-year bond, which it had last auctioned in 1986. The 20-year length was chosen after officials considered proposals for a 50-year or 100-year bond.
The government currently sells 10-year notes and 30-year Treasury bonds but is examining new ways to finance the government’s soaring deficits.
The Congressional Budget Office last week estimated that the deficit this year will hit $1.02 trillion and will remain over $1 trillion annually over the next decade.
GM churns out profit in 2019 despite strike, slumping sales
DETROIT — Despite a 40-day strike by factory workers and slumping sales in the U.S. and China, General Motors still made money last year.
The company posted a $6.58 billion profit for the year, but that was down almost 17% from 2018.
GM couldn’t avoid red ink the fourth quarter, though. The automaker lost $232 million, or 16 cents per share, largely because most of the strike by the United Auto Workers union happened during the quarter.
Excluding one-time items for employee separations and the sale of a Chinese joint venture, GM made 5 cents per share, soundly beating Wall Street estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a profit of 1 cent per share.
Revenue for the quarter was $30.8 billion, down almost 20% from a year ago. That fell short of Wall Street estimates of $31.2 billion.
The company still made $8.2 billion in North America for the full year, so about 44,000 U.S. factory workers will get $8,000 profit-sharing checks this month. That’s down from $10,750 in 2018.
GM said the strike, which ran from Sept. 16 through Oct. 25, cost the company sales of 191,000 vehicles and cut quarterly pretax earnings by $1.39 per share. For the full year, the strike cost GM $1.89 per share, the company said.
The bitter strike paralyzed GM’s U.S. factories and cut production in Mexico and Canada before it was settled.
Shares of GM rose 2.2% in premarket trading to $35.15.
GM said it expects pretax earnings of $5.75 to $6.25 per share this year, about flat with 2019 when strike costs and profits from its investment in the Lyft ride-hailing company and stock warrants in France’s PSA Peugeot are backed out.
Ford full-year profit plunges on slower sales, pension costs
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.’s profit last year plunged by more than $3.6 billion, weighed down by slowing U.S. sales, the cost of a botched SUV launch and some big pension expenses.
The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Tuesday it made $47 million in 2019, down from a $3.68 billion profit a year earlier. For the fourth quarter the company lost $1.7 billion, or 42 cents per share, hit by $2.2 billion in one-time pension costs.
Excluding one-time items, Ford made 12 cents per share for the quarter, falling short of Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted 17 cents per share.
Quarterly revenue fell 5% to $39.7 billion, about even with Wall Street estimates.
Shares of Ford, which released results after the markets closed Tuesday, tumbled 9% to $8.35 i n extended trading.
Ford had said earlier that it expected to deliver better results in 2019 than in 2018.
CEO Jim Hackett said on a conference call with analysts that the company fell short of expectations for the year, and he blamed the drop primarily on the flubbed launch of the new Ford Explorer SUV at its factory in Chicago.
New Explorers came off the assembly line with multiple problems and had to be shipped to a Detroit-area factory for repairs, delaying deliveries to customers.
Hackett also referred to higher warranty costs during the year, especially for a flawed six-speed automatic transmission in the Ford Focus compact car.
He said the Explorer production is now fixed and the SUVs are selling well.