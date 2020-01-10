Employment strong as 145,000 jobs added in December
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added 145,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5%, signaling that the job market remains strong at the start of 2020 even if hiring and wage gains have slowed somewhat more than a decade into an economic expansion.
Friday’s snapshot from the Labor Department showed hiring slipped from robust gains of 256,000 in November, which were given a boost by the end of a strike at General Motors. For the year, employers added an average of roughly 175,000 jobs per month, compared with about 223,250 per month in 2018.
Annual wage growth fell in December to 2.9%, down from an annualized average of 3.3% a year earlier, a possible sign that some slack remains in the labor market and that unemployment could fall even further from its current half-century low.
The picture of a slowly-but-steadily improving economy – plus low inflation – likely gives the Federal Reserve comfort in keeping interest rates low, which has been a boon to stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday with a slight loss of 0.3% after briefly climbing to a record-level of 29,000 in the morning.
Yet job growth has failed so far to translate into substantially better hourly pay. There is the potential that wages jumped in January as many states adjusted their minimum wages.
Facebook: CherryBerry in Owasso to close this month
The last day for CherryBerry in Owasso will be Jan. 26, according to the shop’s Facebook page.
The company, which has been in business 10 years at 9046 N. 121st E. Ave., said it is closing because of a leasing issue. Gift cards will be redeemable at that location until Jan. 26 and then afterward at the Broken Arrow venue, 4605 W. Kenosha St.
Tulsa Walmarts hosting free wellness event Saturday
Walmart is offering free wellness services and resources Saturday in Tulsa. The services will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Tulsa Walmarts.
Flu activity is high in the country and is expected to continue for weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Oklahoma has seen 431 hospitalizations or deaths this flu season. More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed countrywide, but that is just more than half the U.S. population.
Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart is offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals.
Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the quarterly events.