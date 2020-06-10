MidAmerica Industrial Park recently received a $100,000 Google Community Grant through the MidAmerica STEM Alliance to assist areas school districts with their COVID-19 rapid response.
MAIP works closely with Mayes County school districts year-round as a partner on STEM education efforts. Together with Google, whose Oklahoma data center is located in the park, MidAmerica explored options to aid in responding to the districts’ new distance learning challenges.
"We are proud to partner with MidAmerica and school districts across the region to support their distance learning efforts during these challenging times," Andrew Silvestri, Google’s head of data center policy and community development, said in a statement.
"We believe Google’s community grant program will reap long-term benefits. As an Oklahoma company, supporting local students now is an investment in the state and our future workforce."