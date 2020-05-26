36 Degrees North, Tulsa's basecamp for entrepreneurs, has had a combined economic impact of $238.7 million in the Tulsa region over the past three years, it announced in an economic impact report released Tuesday.
"With every $1 invested in 36°N generating $90 of direct economic impact, this report confirms that our programs — and the entrepreneurs we serve — are a significant piece of the economic development strategy for the Tulsa region," Devon Laney, CEO of 36 Degrees, said in a statement.
In 2019 alone, 36 Degrees served 285 member companies that created or retained 1,066 jobs and generated sales of $66.5 million. Additionally, the companies at 36°N secured at least $13 million in external funding, with the majority (77%) coming from venture capital investment.
"In making FC Tulsa a club that stands #ForTulsa, we knew we needed a home base to operate our business as a start up," James Cameron, president of FC Tulsa, said in a statement. "36 Degrees North has been a fantastic partner and resource for our club in the last year. We are excited that 36 Degrees North continues to show its commitment to Tulsa through its partnerships in the business community."
In 2019, 36°N hosted more than 13,000 visitors and 418 training and connecting events. It has 500 members representing at least 40 industries.
The organization’s Summit Partners include the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa Tech and the OSU Riata Center for Entrepreneurship.
"36 Degrees North is an important piece of our region's long-term economic development strategy," Kathy Taylor, director of LTFF, said in a statement. "The programs and resources provided to entrepreneurs are essential to building the next generation of successful businesses in Tulsa. As one of the founding partners of 36 Degrees North, we are proud to support and empower our community's entrepreneurs."