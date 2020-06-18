The city of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority will be awarded a $6.1 million grant for a new 2 million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
“The Tulsa Port’s endeavor to develop its newly acquired 2,000-plus acres of land in Inola, Oklahoma, into a world-class port and industrial location will be greatly enhanced by this INFRA (Infrastructure for Rebuilding America) Grant award,” David Yarbrough, port director, said in a statement. “We would like to thank (U.S.) Senator (Jim) Inhofe and Congressman (Markwayne) Mullin for their support in this grant process, as well as their tireless efforts to champion investment in infrastructure which promotes economic development throughout Oklahoma and the entire United States.”
The award was aided by public-private help from Rogers County, The Oklahoma Department of Commerce, The Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Sofidel America, WATCO Companies and INCOG (Indian Nation Council of Governments), Yarbrough said.
“The Tulsa Port of Catoosa is an economic driver for our state and supports thousands of jobs,” Mullin said in a statement. “This investment will provide for much needed upgrades and continue to bring more economic activity to our area. I am glad the federal government recognizes the importance of this port and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment for years to come.”
The INFRA program is expected to award $906 million to significant projects that support the Trump Administration’s focus on infrastructure improvements. INFRA advances a grant program established in the FAST Act, authored by Inhofe in 2015, to rebuild to help rebuild America’s aging infrastructure.
“The Port of Catoosa is vital to our local economy and this grant will help improve and maintain the port’s infrastructure, which so many rely on for their livelihood,” Inhofe said in a statement. “With this money, we can work to make the necessary upgrades so goods and services will be able to utilize the port many years into the future.”
