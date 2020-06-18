The city of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority will be awarded a $6.1 million grant for upgrades at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
“The Tulsa Port’s endeavor to develop its newly acquired 2,000-plus acres of land in Inola, Oklahoma, into a world-class port and industrial location will be greatly enhanced by this INFRA (Infrastructure for Rebuilding America) Grant award,” David Yarbrough, port director, said in a statement. “We would like to thank (U.S.) Senator (Jim) Inhofe and Congressman (Markwayne) Mullin for their support in this grant process, as well as their tireless efforts to champion investment in infrastructure which promotes economic development throughout Oklahoma and the entire United States.”
The award was aided by public-private help from Rogers County, The Oklahoma Department of Commerce, The Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Sofidel America, WATCO Companies and INCOG (Indian Nation Council of Governments), Yarbrough said.
The project and grant application were assembled by the same public-private partnership that was created in 2014 to help locate the 1.8 million square foot, $360 million manufacturing facility for Sofidel America at the Inola industrial site owned by Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).
“Strong partnerships of local, state, and federal agencies with private industry are the reason for the historical success of the Tulsa Port. This opportunity for continued investment into the Inola site will benefit Rogers County and the region for decades to come," Rogers County Commission Chair Ron Burrows said in a statement.
“The Tulsa Port of Catoosa is an economic driver for our state and supports thousands of jobs,” Mullin said in a statement. “This investment will provide for much needed upgrades and continue to bring more economic activity to our area. I am glad the federal government recognizes the importance of this port and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment for years to come.”
The INFRA program is expected to award $906 million to significant projects that support the Trump Administration’s focus on infrastructure improvements. INFRA advances a grant program established in the FAST Act, authored by Inhofe in 2015, to rebuild to help rebuild America’s aging infrastructure.
“The Port of Catoosa is vital to our local economy and this grant will help improve and maintain the port’s infrastructure, which so many rely on for their livelihood,” Inhofe said in a statement. “With this money, we can work to make the necessary upgrades so goods and services will be able to utilize the port many years into the future.”
In 2019, PSO entrusted the Tulsa Port with the future development of the Inola industrial site through a historic land transfer of the remaining 2,000-plus acres.
The INFRA grant provides about 50% of the funding for the rail switching project that includes improving an existing three-mile industrial rail spur from the Union Pacific Railroad mainline, constructing two new drop-pull tracks, 8,000 feet of industrial loop track and improving three at-grade road crossings that intersect the track.
The total development encompasses over 6.5 miles of new and upgraded railroad track. The completed project is estimated to cost $12.1 million and is a step in developing the transportation infrastructure for the current tenant (Sofidel America) and future industries that locate in the industrial park.
