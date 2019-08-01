Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOOD POTENTIAL INCREASING TODAY THRU SATURDAY... .AN ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN IS EXPECTED OVER THE REGION ON THE EASTERN FRINGE OF A RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE ALOFT BETWEEN NOW AND THE FIRST PART OF THE WEEKEND. MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE EXPECTED, WITH A GOOD POTENTIAL FOR TRAINING OVER THE SAME AREAS. THIS WILL INCREASE THE THREAT FOR FLASH FLOODING OVER A GOOD PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NEIGHBORING NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. POTENTIAL FOR MAIN-STEM RIVER FLOODING WILL ALSO INCREASE, DEPENDENT ON WHERE THE HEAVIEST RAINS FALL. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON... CRAWFORD...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR... CHEROKEE...CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKFUSKEE... OKMULGEE...OSAGE...OTTAWA...PAWNEE...PITTSBURG...ROGERS... SEQUOYAH...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN NOW AND SATURDAY, WITH A GOOD POTENTIAL FOR TRAINING OVER THE SAME AREAS. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE OVER MUCH OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NEIGHBORING PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BY SATURDAY, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR NARROWER SWATHS OF UP TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. THEREFORE, THE POTENTIAL FOR DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING WILL INCREASE. * DEPENDING ON WHERE THE HEAVIEST RAINS FALL, SEVERAL MAIN-STEM RIVERS MAY ALSO FLOOD ACROSS THE REGION, AND THIS FLOODING MAY PERSIST INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&