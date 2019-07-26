A new physician-owned clinic in south Tulsa is offering an alternative to traditional emergency rooms and hospital care.
Tulsa ER and Hospital, opening at 7 a.m. Monday at 717 W. 71st St., is a micro-hospital that will provide emergency medical care 24/7.
A micro-hospital is a scaled-down version of a larger community hospital.
The new facility will have nine emergency bays and six in-patient beds.
“Medicine has gotten so big that a lot of times you go to an emergency room and you might not see a physician for X amount of time because the volume is so large,” said Rusty McGuire, chief nursing officer. “With our smaller scale, we have all the same capabilities and can see and treat all the same patients but with more one-on-one time.”
The clinic’s design allows for people to be admitted for overnight stays. Its physicians and nursing staff can address a myriad of issues ranging from cardiac and respiratory problems to broken bones and serious infections.
The facility boasts a full clinical laboratory and a host of advanced imaging services, including CT scans, ultrasounds and digital X-rays.
“We don’t want to be the busiest or the biggest. We want to have more of a connection with the community and our patients,” said Dr. Mark Blubaugh, medical director. “That allows us to spend more time with the patients.”
This is the first physician-owned, free-standing micro-hospital in the Tulsa area. The facility is part of Houston-based Nutex Health.
“Our physicians are local to the Tulsa area and are committed to serving patients in the Tulsa area,” said Tulsa ER and Hospital marketing director Amanda Murphy.
“Being that our physicians are partners, they make sure to treat the patients as they would want to be treated and want to make sure people feel confident in the care they received and confident in knowing the steps to take moving forward,” she said.
Tulsa ER and Hospital accepts most commercial and private insurance plans and Oklahoma Workers Compensation. It does not accept Medicare or Medicaid.
An open house is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to the free event.
More information about the clinic can be found at www.tulsaer.com.