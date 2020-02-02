Approximately 3 million more American adults say they will wager on this year’s Super Bowl than last year, according to data released by the American Gaming Association.
The AGA estimates Americans will wager approximately $6.8 billion on the NFL championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Key findings from the survey, conducted by Morning Consult, include:
• More than 1 in 10 American adults plan to bet on Super Bowl LIV.
• Of the 26 million Americans who will wager on the Super Bowl, close to 4 million will place a bet in person at a brick-and-mortar sportsbook, a 25% increase from last year.
• Nearly 5 million will place a bet through an online or mobile platform, either through a licensed, legal operator or an illegal offshore book, a 19% increase from last year.
• Millions more will wager with a bookie, in a pool or squares contest, or casually with family or friends.
• 52% say they will bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, while 48% will bet on the San Francisco 49ers.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in May 2018, more than $17 billion has been legally wagered on sports.
Fourteen states now offer legal, regulated sports betting, with six more states and the District of Columbia poised to open legal markets in the coming months.
In Oklahoma, sports betting is one of the chips in the high-stakes game playing out between Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state’s gaming tribes.
“Tribes are ready to have that discussion,” Matt Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, said when asked in July about the chances of sports betting in the state. “The ball is in Gov. Stitt’s court.”
Under current law, Oklahoma would have to authorize tribal sports betting. Technically, that would probably involve legalizing such gambling but restricting it to tribal operations in exchange for a share of revenue.
“With 14 operational markets and another seven close behind, Americans have never before had so many opportunities to wager on the Super Bowl in a safe and legal manner, and clearly, they are getting in on the action,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association.
“With increased visitation to legal sportsbooks, we are successfully drawing bettors away from the predatory illegal market.”
Viewership for NFL games rose 5% in 2019, up another five points from the year before. This is yet another example of how the NFL will earn approximately $2.3 billion annually due to increased fan engagement from sports betting.
Previous AGA research found that 75% of NFL bettors say they are more likely to watch a game they have bet on, and sports bettors are more interested in the NFL than any other professional sports league.
“I have absolute confidence that Americans didn’t start betting on sports when the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was overturned,” Miller said.
“What makes this year’s Super Bowl remarkable is that more fans than ever before will have the reassurance that the integrity of their bets on the big game will be preserved.
“The continued expansion of legal sports betting — to the detriment of the illegal market — truly benefits all stakeholders, from enhanced fan engagement for teams to added tax revenue for state and local economies.”
AGA research found that more than 38 million American adults planned to bet on the NFL’s 100th season.
The American Gaming Association is a national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide.
AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry.
