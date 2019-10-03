The AAA (American Automobile Association), which dates back more than a century, has surpassed the 60 million member mark.
More than 421,000 members reside in Oklahoma.
"It is a result of AAA’s intense focus on meeting the evolving needs of members, while also staying focused on the qualities millions have relied on for generations," AAA President and CEO Marshall Doney said in a statement.
Founded in 1902, AAA has members one of four households in the United States.
"We have put members first with unwavering commitment," Doney said. "We will continue to provide them with quality service at the roadside, trusted travel expertise, unparalleled discounts and rewards and leading traffic safety research and advocacy to ensure that everyone arrives home safely at the end of the day."
Last year, AAA Oklahoma’s roadside rescue crews answered more than 244,455 calls from motorists needing assistance, with tire, battery and lockout problems among the most common.