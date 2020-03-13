Tulsa-based HVAC maker AAON announced Friday that its board has authorized the company to make up to $20 million in purchases of its common stock at prevailing market prices from time to time through open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions.
The actual timing, number of value of shares repurchased by the company under the stock buyback program will depend on several factors, including price, general market and business conditions, as well as alternative investment opportunities.
The payment for shares repurchased under the stock buyback program will be funded through the company’s cash on hand and all shares repurchased will be restored to the status of authorized but in unissued stock.
"We are pleased our strong capital position enables us to announce this stock buyback program and continue to return value to our stockholders, all while maintaining our significant 2020 capital expenditure program," AAON CEO Norman H. Asbjornson said in a statement.