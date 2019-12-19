An employee of Tulsa-based AAON, Inc. has been appointed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to the Governor's Council for Workforce and Economic Development.
Stephanie Cameron, community relations administrator at AAON, will take the seat. She has advocated and led in the promotion of manufacturing, STEM and skilled trades locally and nationally and continues that work in her role with AAON, a maker of heating and cooling products.
She serves on the boards of The Manufacturing Institute, Leadership Oklahoma, The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance, the Tulsa Area Manufacturer’s Association and Resonance Center for Women, among others.
The Governor's Council is the State Workforce Development Board under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). Its purpose is to guide the development of a comprehensive and coordinated workforce development system for the state and monitor its operation.