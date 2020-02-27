AAON Inc.'s earnings increased about 27% in 2019 over the previous year.
The Tulsa-based manufacturer of heating and cooling products on Thursday posted a net income of $53.7 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $42.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in 2018.
The company's fourth-quarter earnings rose 38%. It posted a net income of $17.2. million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in 2018.
Net sales also grew 8.2%, rising to $469.3 million last year.
"Our increase in net sales is attributable to our continuing investment in new manufacturing equipment that has allowed us to capitalize on our existing workforce as well as reorganize production resources at our Tulsa facilities," AAON President Gary Fields said in a statement. "We are witnessing operational and financial improvements as a direct result."