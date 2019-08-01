The manufacturer of industrial and commercial HVAC equipment said earnings per diluted share for the second quarter were $0.25, up 13.6% from the $0.22 for the same period in 2018, based upon 52.7 million and 52.7 million shares outstanding at June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively. Earnings per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019, were $0.45, an increase of 50.0% from $0.30 in 2018, based upon 52.6 million and 52.8 million shares outstanding at June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively.
Second-quarter net sales were $119.4 million, up 9% from $109.6 million in 2018. Net income was $13 million, an increase of 10.9% from $11.7 million in the same period a year ago. Net sales for the six months ended June 30 were $233.3 million, increasing 11.8% from $209 million in 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30 was $23.9 million, up 49.6% from $16.0 million in 2018.
Benefiting from moderating raw material costs and improved productivity, gross profit increased 30.2% to $56.0 million (24% of sales) for the six months ended June 30 versus $43 million (20.6% of sales) for the same period a year ago.
"In the fourth quarter of 2018, we became aware of the need for additional sheet metal fabrication equipment and ordered four additional systems at that time," CEO Norman H. Asbjornson said in a statement. "However, due to the substantial increase in business, we pushed our existing equipment as hard as possible which caused additional downtime on the equipment, thus limiting the amount of additional growth we were able to attain.
"As the year has progressed we experienced strengthening demand and thus recently ordered another four machines, totaling eight machines on order."
Asbjornson added, "Our financial condition at June 30, 2019, remained strong with a current ratio of 2.9:1, including cash and investments totaling $17.7 million, and we continue to operate debt free."
Gary Fields is president of AAON.
"Our recently purchased Salvagnini sheet metal fabrication machines started to arrive in early July and will continue to arrive throughout 2019, with the final machine scheduled to arrive January of 2020," he said in a statement. "Each Salvagnini system will be in full production within 45 days of arrival.
"Furthermore, we have taken significant steps to improve our sheet metal fabrication equipment maintenance and production capabilities through the hiring of a former long-term Salvagnini employee to implement and oversee strengthened maintenance and replacement initiatives. We believe the steps taken to address our manufacturing capacity issues will allow us to see improvements in our overall operations as the year progresses."
