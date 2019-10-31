AAON's earnings dipped slightly in the third quarter.
The Tulsa-based manufacturer of heating and cooling products posted a net income of $13.8 million, a decrease of 1.8% from $14.1 million in the same period a year ago. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter ere 26 cents, a decrease of 3.7% from 27 cents for the same period in 2018
Net income for the nine months that ended September 30 was $37.7 million, up 25.5% from $30 million for the same period in 2018. Net sales for the third quarter were $113.5 million, up 0.5% from $112.9 million in 2018.
"Our net sales have been constrained primarily by sheet metal production," AAON President Gary D. Fields said in a statement. "We are beginning to see improvements in our manufacturing capacity due to additional Salvagnini sheet metal fabrication machines coming online during mid-September.
"In addition, we have significantly increased the number of our Salvagnini maintenance technicians on staff, and our heightened emphasis on best-practice equipment maintenance policies has also contributed to manufacturing capacity improvements. We have recently reorganized certain key production management positions at our Tulsa facilities and are witnessing operational improvements as a direct result."