ABCO Events Rentals and owner TPC Studios are partnering to help local nonprofits, universities and civic groups during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Almost overnight, we’ve seen the majority of our bookings disappear due to cancellations from event rentals that we were counting on to keep our staff of almost 40 workers busy," ABCO Manager Oscar Urbina said in a statement.

In the interim, ABCO is assisting where it can.

"We have a fleet of large trucks, and for now, a crew that can help nonprofits keep their operations running," Talmadge Powell, co-owner of TPC Studios and ABCO Event Rentals, said in a statement.

Iron Gate's Executive Director, Carrie Henderson appreciated ABCO's quick offer to help with pickup and delivery to keep food donations moving.

"Our main objective is to keep our most vulnerable citizens safe, healthy and fed, and we are so grateful that ABCO is helping to make this happen for our guests," Henderson said in a statement. "In times like these, it is refreshing to see that some good can come out of a challenging situation."

ABCO also is exploring ways to help Family & Children’s Services launder and sanitize clothing donations as they come and working out details to assist with the Mental Health Association Oklahoma’s housing operations, as well as leveraging their fleet of trucks to mobilize food distribution on a larger scale for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

ABCO is offering reduced prices for personal moving services, laundry services, pick-up and delivery.

For more information, contact Urbina, ABCO Party Rentals Manager at 918-583-6557 or visit abcoparty.com.

