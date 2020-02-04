Makeover for historic downtown building

The Adams Building, new home of The Adams Apartments, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. A transformation of a former hotel built in the 1920s, a mixed-use redevelopment project by Rose Rock Development Partners has 65 units that are 90% leased and a ground-floor restaurant scheduled to open in early 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

The rehabilitation of the Adams Building, 403 S. Cheyenne Ave., has been chosen to receive a Citation of Merit from the Oklahoma Historical Society's State Historic Preservation Office.

Selected for their involvement in the project were Oklahoma-based 403 Cheyenne, LLC, and two Kansas City, Mo.-based companies: Rosin Preservation, the project's historic preservation consultant, and Rosemann & Associates, the architect of record.

Rose Rock Development Partners, which owns 403 Cheyenne LLC, transformed the former 1920s hotel into the Adams Apartments and a ground-floor restaurant.

The Citation of Merit is awarded quarterly to individuals, organizations, agencies and firms that have made important contributions in the preservation of Oklahoma's heritage. The nomination was received in January and approved by the Historic Preservation Committee of the Oklahoma Historical Society's Board of Directors.

