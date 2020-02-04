The rehabilitation of the Adams Building, 403 S. Cheyenne Ave., has been chosen to receive a Citation of Merit from the Oklahoma Historical Society's State Historic Preservation Office.
Selected for their involvement in the project were Oklahoma-based 403 Cheyenne, LLC, and two Kansas City, Mo.-based companies: Rosin Preservation, the project's historic preservation consultant, and Rosemann & Associates, the architect of record.
Rose Rock Development Partners, which owns 403 Cheyenne LLC, transformed the former 1920s hotel into the Adams Apartments and a ground-floor restaurant.
The Citation of Merit is awarded quarterly to individuals, organizations, agencies and firms that have made important contributions in the preservation of Oklahoma's heritage. The nomination was received in January and approved by the Historic Preservation Committee of the Oklahoma Historical Society's Board of Directors.